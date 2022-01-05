Today
Frozen Sandlot Open for the Season, outdoor ice-skating rink at Kokomo Municipal Stadium, open select days and times through Jan. 9, all tickets can be purchased at the rink, for schedule and ticket information, visit www.frozensandlot.com.
Beach in a Bottle Take-Home Kits, all day at all KHCPL locations and bookmobiles while supplies last, each kit includes a bottle, sand, shells, sea animal charm and ribbon, find the accompanying video at KHCPL.org under the program listing in “Events.”
Winter-themed storywalk, KCHPL Main, for preschoolers through elementary students until Jan. 31, as kids and their caregivers walk through the Children’s Services Department, they’ll read “Snowmen at Night” by Caralyn Buehner, pick up a surprise at the service desk when you’re done.
Thursday
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Friday
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
