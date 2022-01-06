Today
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Nursery Rhyme Steam Program, 10 a.m. to noon, KHCPL Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville, for caregivers and their preschoolers, introduces a nursery rhyme each week, accompanied by fun activities designed to help build skills in science, technology, engineering, art and math.
Off the Books with B&S Podcast, tune in using any podcasting platform, for teens and adults, come listen to episode 74: “Behind Closed Doors” by B.A. Paris.
Frozen Sandlot Open for the Season, outdoor ice-skating rink at Kokomo Municipal Stadium, open select days and times through Jan. 9, all tickets can be purchased at the rink, for schedule and ticket information, visit www.frozensandlot.com.
Winter-themed storywalk, KCHPL Main for preschoolers through elementary students until Jan. 31, as kids and their caregivers walk through the Children’s Services Department, they’ll read “Snowmen at Night” by Caralyn Buehner, pick up a surprise at the service desk when you’re done.
Friday
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Frozen Sandlot Open for the Season, outdoor ice-skating rink at Kokomo Municipal Stadium, open select days and times through Jan. 9, all tickets can be purchased at the rink, for schedule and ticket information, visit www.frozensandlot.com.
Winter-themed storywalk, KCHPL Main for preschoolers through elementary students until Jan. 31, as kids and their caregivers walk through the Children’s Services Department, they’ll read “Snowmen at Night” by Caralyn Buehner, pick up a surprise at the service desk when you’re done.
Saturday
Frozen Sandlot Open for the Season, outdoor ice-skating rink at Kokomo Municipal Stadium, open select days and times through Jan. 9, all tickets can be purchased at the rink, for schedule and ticket information, visit www.frozensandlot.com.
Winter-themed storywalk, KCHPL Main for preschoolers through elementary students until Jan. 31, as kids and their caregivers walk through the Children’s Services Department, they’ll read “Snowmen at Night” by Caralyn Buehner, pick up a surprise at the service desk when you’re done.
Create With Me, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., KHCPL South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, for caregivers and their preschoolers through elementary students, come create a piece of art together, register online at KHCPL.org under “Events” or by calling any KHCPL location.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.