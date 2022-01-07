Today
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Frozen Sandlot Open for the Season, outdoor ice-skating rink at Kokomo Municipal Stadium, open select days and times through Jan. 9, all tickets can be purchased at the rink, for schedule and ticket information, visit www.frozensandlot.com.
Saturday
Create With Me, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., KHCPL South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, for caregivers and their preschoolers through elementary students, pick up a “take and make” kit to create a piece of art together at home, register online at KHCPL.org under “Events” or by calling any KHCPL location.
Pokémon Tournament, AA Cards & Collectibles, 2941 S. Washington St., Kokomo, $10 entry, 6 p.m., challengers will be able to compete for a trophy, a trading card pack and bragging rights, children’s competition at 1 p.m.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
