Today
Frozen Sandlot Open for the Season, outdoor ice-skating rink at Kokomo Municipal Stadium, open select days and times through Jan. 9, all tickets can be purchased at the rink, for schedule and ticket information, visit www.frozensandlot.com.
Winter-themed storywalk, KCHPL Main, for preschoolers through elementary students until Jan. 31, as kids and their caregivers walk through the Children’s Services Department, they’ll read “Snowmen at Night” by Caralyn Buehner, pick up a surprise at the service desk when you’re done.
Create With Me (Pickup Only), registered attendees may pick up a kit, KHCPL South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, for caregivers and their preschoolers through elementary students.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Storywalks, 9 a.m.to 4:30 p.m., KHCPL Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville, people of all ages, come in and stroll around the library to read, upcoming storywalks will be about snowmen, animals and a big red dog.
Storytime Take-Home Kits, available form 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., any KHCPL location or bookmobile, while supplies last, each kit includes literacy activities and a craft for your preschooler, accompanying video at KHCPL.org under the program listing in “Events.”
“What’s the Best Tool to Make a Flyer,” KHCPL virtual program for teens and adults, learn how to make a flyer using five different programs: Word, Publisher, Google Docs, Adobe Spark and Canva, find the instructional videos at KHCPL.org under the program listing in “Events” on Mondays, Jan. 10, 17, 24 and 31.
Digital Divers After School Program, 4 to 6 p.m., KHCPL Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, to help 8- to 15-year-olds improve their science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills, complete challenges and earn points to redeem prizes.
