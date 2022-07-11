Tuesday
Palm Sunday tornadoes discussion, 6:30 p.m. at the Tipton County Public Library, 127 E. Madison St., Tipton. The program will be led by Janis Thornton, author of the new book, “The 1965 Palm Sunday Tornadoes in Indiana.” Afterward, attendees will be invited to share their personal stories and memories of that devastating Palm Sunday night.
Mental health walk-in clinic, 9 a.m. to noon at Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main Branch, 220 N. Union St. Struggling with anxiety, depression, or other mental health challenges? Drop in, and a Four County professional will confidentially assess your mental health needs and help you find help locally.
Wednesday
Water spray, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Jackson Morrow Park. {span}Free and open for all ages. {/span}
Thursday
Card classes, 10 to 11 a.m. today, Aug. 11, Greentown Public Library community room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. This monthly class provides the materials you need to create useful cards. Call 765-628-3534 to register.
Crafter work, 6-8 p.m. today and Aug. 11, Greentown Public Library community room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. Call 765-628-3534 to register.
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Euchre, 1 p.m. every Thursday, Kokomo Senior Center, 721 W. Superior St. Seniors are all welcome but must be a member. It is easy to join the Senior Center. Members are 50 and older. Annual membership fees are $3 for members living within the city limits and $4 for members living outside the city limits. Call 765-456-7557 for more information.
Saturday
Fish and Tenderloin Fry, hosted by the Kokomo FOP, 4-8 p.m. Saturday, July 16. Hawg Heaven meals, $12 for adults and $8 for kids. Our lodge will also be open. This event is open to the public. Take-out is available. Questions or donations, contact JoAnna at (765)- 431-8443.
Greentown Historical Society open, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays or by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, call 765-628-3800.
Tuesday, July 19
Cookies and Canvas, 6-8 p.m. today and Aug. 11, Greentown Public Library community room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. Meet with friends and learn to paint a unique project. Call 765-628-3534 to register. Cost is $5.
Al-Anon, 7-8 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Friday, July 22
Millerview Fish Fry and Tenderloin, 4 to 7:30 p.m. at Bethany Fellowship School, 5169 N. 600 East. Cost is $12 for adults and $7 for children 6 to 12. Pie will be $1.50.
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Thursday, July 28
Turn the Page Book Club, 6-7 p.m. today and Aug. 25, Greentown Public Library community room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. Join us for a lively discussion on the last Thursday of each month. Register at 765-628-3534. Books can be picked up at the library.
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
