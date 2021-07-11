Today
Kokomo Jackrabbits versus Kalamazoo Growlers, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., for tickets call 765-457-5000 or visit https://northwoodsleague.com/kokomo-jackrabbits.
VFW bingo, 5:30-9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
CAM Founder’s Day Celebration, 2 p.m., 625 N. Union St., hear about history of CAM and officials’ plans for the future, open house 2:30-4:30 p.m., visit camhope.org.
Tuesday
Kokomo Jackrabbits versus Kalamazoo Growlers, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., for tickets call 765-457-5000 or visit https://northwoodsleague.com/kokomo-jackrabbits.
Al-Anon, 7-8 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Wednesday
Kokomo Park Band Concert, 7:30 p.m., Highland Park, 900 W. Defenbaugh St., free.
Book Discussions at KHCPL, 10 a.m., KHCPL Main, 220 N. Union St., librarian-led discussion of “The Starless Sea,” by Erin Morgaenstern, books available for pickup at KHCPL, register at khcpl.org.
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
