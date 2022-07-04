Monday
Kids Eat Free at Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Flynn Restaurant Group all day Monday, July 4. Dine-in only and must mention offer. Free kid’s meal must be accompanied by an adult entrée purchase. Excludes tax and gratuity. Limit two kids, 10-years-old and under, per adult. Must order from the kid’s menu only. Cannot be combined with any other offer or discount. Special valid only at Flynn Restaurant Group owned and operated Applebee’s locations.
God Bless the USA Sky Concert fireworks display, 10:10 p.m. at the Tipton County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1200 S. Main St., Tipton.
4th of July fireworks, at dusk at the Howard County Fairgrounds, 610 E. Payton St. Patrons are asked to stay in or around their cars and no lighting off personal fireworks.
Tuesday
Al-Anon, 7-8 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Wednesday
Water spray, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Lafayette Park. Free and open to all ages.
Park Band concert, 7:30 p.m. {span}at the Highland Park Stage. Free admission. This week’s show is “Big Band Night” featuring Mark Buselli as a guest conductor.
Friday
First Friends Meeting at 6:30 p.m. An evening of worship, guest speaker, Shawn McConaughey, a former missionary in Kenya and current Gen. Superintendent of Western Yearly Meeting.
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Saturday
First Friends Meeting, at 5 p.m. BBQ and picnic on the grounds of First Friends, free! 6:30 p.m. presentation on Kenya, Africa, with Shawn McConaughey and his wife, Katrina.
Greentown Historical Society, open, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays or by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, call 765-628-3800.
