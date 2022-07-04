Wednesday
Water spray, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Lafayette Park. Free and open to all ages.
Park Band concert, 7:30 p.m. {span}at the Highland Park Stage. Free admission. This week’s show is “Big Band Night” featuring Mark Buselli as a guest conductor.
Friday
First Friends Meeting at 6:30 p.m. An evening of worship, guest speaker, Shawn McConaughey, a former missionary in Kenya and current Gen. Superintendent of Western Yearly Meeting.
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Saturday
First Friends Meeting, at 5 p.m. BBQ and picnic on the grounds of First Friends, free! 6:30 p.m. presentation on Kenya, Africa, with Shawn McConaughey and his wife, Katrina.
Greentown Historical Society, open, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays or by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, call 765-628-3800.
Sunday, July 10
First Friends Meeting: at 10:00 am: Meeting for Worship with Guest speakers, Shawn and Oscar Mmbali, Pastoral Minister of Belize City Friends.
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday, July 14
Card classes, 10 to 11 a.m. today, Aug. 11, Greentown Public Library community room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. This monthly class provides the materials you need to create useful cards. Call 765-628-3534 to register.
Crafter work, 6-8 p.m. today and Aug. 11, Greentown Public Library community room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. Call 765-628-3534 to register.
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Euchre, 1 p.m. every Thursday, Kokomo Senior Center, 721 W. Superior St. Seniors are all welcome but must be a member. It is easy to join the Senior Center. Members are 50 and older. Annual membership fees are $3 for members living within the city limits and $4 for members living outside the city limits. Call 765-456-7557 for more information.
Saturday, July 16
The Kokomo FOP is hosting a Fish and Tenderloin Fry fundraiser on Saturday, July 16th, from 4-8 p.m. Hawg Heaven will be set up in our parking lot serving GREAT food for $12/adults and $8/kids. Our lodge will also be open. This event is open to the PUBLIC. Please come and support our fundraiser so we can continue to serve the community! Take-out is available! Questions or donations, contact JoAnna at (765)- 431-8443.
Greentown Historical Society open, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays or by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, call 765-628-3800.
