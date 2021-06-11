TODAY
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m, Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Art, Sip & Savor with Kathy McDonald, 6 p.m., board painting party, refreshments by Doubting Thomas Coffee, doors open at 5:30 p.m., tickets are $45, purchase at www.itickets.com/events/452149.
Cole Porter Festival, 6-9 p.m., downtown Peru, 51 N. Broadway St., Peru, visit coleporterfestival.org/schedule.
Kokomo Area Creation Care, 7 p.m, Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, program by Lori Hugley, talking about environmental projects and butterfly gardeners.
Saturday
Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets, fresh produce, meats, homemade baked goods and more, outdoor market open every Saturday through Sept. 25. Visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.