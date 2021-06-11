TODAY

Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m, Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.

Art, Sip & Savor with Kathy McDonald, 6 p.m., board painting party, refreshments by Doubting Thomas Coffee, doors open at 5:30 p.m., tickets are $45, purchase at www.itickets.com/events/452149.

Cole Porter Festival, 6-9 p.m., downtown Peru, 51 N. Broadway St., Peru, visit coleporterfestival.org/schedule.

Kokomo Area Creation Care, 7 p.m, Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, program by Lori Hugley, talking about environmental projects and butterfly gardeners.

Saturday

Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets, fresh produce, meats, homemade baked goods and more, outdoor market open every Saturday through Sept. 25. Visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.

