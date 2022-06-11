Monday
Greentown Historical Society open, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays or by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, call 765-628-3800.
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Tuesday
Cookies and Canvas, 6—8 p.m. Greentown Public Library community room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. Meet with friends and learn to paint a unique project. Call 765-628-3534 to register. Cost is $5.
Al-Anon, 7-8 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Thursday
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Euchre, 1 p.m. every Thursday, Kokomo Senior Center, 721 W. Superior St. Seniors are all welcome but must be a member. It is easy to join the Senior Center. Members are 50 and older. Annual membership fees are $3 for members living within the city limits and $4 for members living outside the city limits. Call 765-456-7557 for more information.
Friday
A gospel sing will be held at In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo, at 6 p.m. For more information, call 765-854-0777.
Saturday
A Juneteenth Celebration will be held at the Carver Community Center and Studebaker Park on Saturday, June 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The First Friends Meeting choir will be performing during the event. Live music, vendors, food and youth activities will all be a part of the celebration.
A gospel sing will be held at In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo, at 6 p.m. For more information, call 765-854-0777.
Sunday
First Friends Meeting will have guest Pastor Greg Reed give the message on Sunday, June 19 during meeting for worship starting at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome to attend.
Liven Forgiven will perform at 10 a.m. June 19 at In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo. For more information, call 765-854-0777.
Thursday, June 23
Turn the Page Book Club, 6—7 p.m. today, July 28, Aug. 25, Greentown Public Library community room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. Register at 765-628-3534. Books can be picked up at the library.
