Thursday
Turn the Page Book Club, 6 to 7 p.m. today, July 28, Aug. 25, Greentown Public Library community room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. Register at 765-628-3534. Books can be picked up at the library.
First Friends Meeting at 6:30 p.m. An evening of worship with guest speaker, Shawn McConaughey, a former missionary in Kenya and current Gen. Superintendent of Western Yearly Meeting.
Saturday, July 9
First Friends Meeting at 5 p.m. BBQ and picnic on the grounds of First Friends, free! A 6:30 p.m. presentation on Kenya, Africa with Shawn McConaughey and his wife Katrina.
Sunday, July 10
First Friends Meeting at 10 a.m. Meeting for worship with guest speakers, Shawn and Oscar Mmbali, pastoral minister of Belize City Friends.
Thursday, July 14
Card classes, 10 to 11 a.m. today, Aug. 11, Greentown Public Library community room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. This monthly class provides the materials you need to create useful cards. Call 765-628-3534 to register.
Crafter work, 6-8 p.m. today and Aug. 11, Greentown Public Library community room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. Call 765-628-3534 to register.
Tuesday, July 19
Cookies and Canvas, 6-8 p.m. today and Aug. 11, Greentown Public Library community room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. Meet with friends and learn to paint a unique project. Call 765-628-3534 to register. Cost is $5.
