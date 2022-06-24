To{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}day{/span}
Sounds of Freedom will be presented by the Celebration Choir and Friends at First Nazarene Church, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo, for three nights. Doors open at 6 and the event begins at 7. All are invited.
Back to the ‘50s night, 7 p.m., Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. Event includes a car show, food trucks and music from the 1950s by the Above Average Musicians. Attendees should bring chairs or a blanket and settle on the lawn to watch a movie set in 1958 about a greaser named Danny and his girl, Sandy. Movie starts at sundown.
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Saturday
Greentown Historical Society open, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays or by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, call 765-628-3800.
Sounds of Freedom will be presented tonight and Sunday by the Celebration Choir and Friends at First Nazarene Church, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event begins at 7. All are invited.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Sharpsville Fire Department tenderloin fry, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Sharpsville Fire Department, 158 W. Vine St., Sharpsville. Price is $10 for soda or water, tenderloin sandwich with tomatoes, lettuce and onion, and chips.
The Music of America, presented by Kokomo Zion Church music director Matt Gerhard, 3 p.m. at the church, 5051 E. 400 North, Kokomo. The program of piano and organ music will feature patriotic, as well as uniquely American, music.
