Today
Greentown Historical Society open, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays or by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, call 765-628-3800.
Sounds of Freedom will be presented tonight and Sunday by the Celebration Choir and Friends at First Nazarene Church, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event begins at 7. All are invited.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Sharpsville Fire Department tenderloin fry, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Sharpsville Fire Department, 158 W. Vine St., Sharpsville. Price is $10 for soda or water, tenderloin sandwich with tomatoes, lettuce and onion, and chips.
The Music of America, presented by Kokomo Zion Church music director Matt Gerhard, 3 p.m. at the church, 5051 E. 400 North, Kokomo. The program of piano and organ music will feature patriotic, as well as uniquely American, music.
Monday
Greentown Historical Society open, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays or by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, call 765-628-3800.
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.