Wednesday
Versiti blood drive, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Community Howard Regional Health 3500 S. Lafountain St. Sign up online at www.donorpoint.org or call 1-800-632-4722.
Water spray, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Garden Square Park, 600 E. Ricketts St.. Free and open to all ages.
Kokomo Park Band concert, 7:30 p.m. at Highland Park Stage. Theme is “Star Spangled Banner.” Concert is free.
Thursday
Haynes Apperson Festival, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. in Foster Park. Carnival rides, food and fun. Free concert by Here Come the Mummies at 8 p.m.
Free shredding day, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Community First Bank, Hoffer Branch. Drive-thru drop off, limit 5 boxes per vehicle.
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Euchre, 1 p.m. every Thursday, Kokomo Senior Center, 721 W. Superior St. Seniors are all welcome but must be a member. It is easy to join the Senior Center. Members are 50 and older. Annual membership fees are $3 for members living within the city limits and $4 for members living outside the city limits. Call 765-456-7557 for more information.
Friday
Haynes Apperson Festival, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., carnival rides, food, free concert at 8 p.m. by Jefferson Starship.
Saturday
Greentown Historical Society open, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays or by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, call 765-628-3800.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
