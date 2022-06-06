Today
Greentown Historical Society, open, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays or by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, call 765-628-3800.
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Tuesday
T2000 Circus Celebration & Wellness Event, 4-6 p.m. at the Blair Ridge Health Campus, 269 Meadowview Drive, Peru. Our T2000 riders will be traveling by bicycle 200 miles to visit our Trilogy Living Communities and celebrate wellness. Event will feature the Peru Amateur Circus, Peru Circus Band, obstacle course, bounce house, petting zoo and free caricatures. Bring a canned food donation for a raffle ticket to win a gift basket.
Thursday
Card classes, 10 to 11 a.m. today, July 14, Aug. 11, Greentown Public Library community room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. This monthly class provides the materials you need to create useful cards. Call 765-628-3534 to register.
Crafter work, 6-8 p.m. today, July 14, Aug. 11, Greentown Public Library community room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. Call 765-628-3534 to register.
Friday and Saturday
The Howard County Historical Society invites families, car enthusiasts, and scout troops to come enjoy Mr. Kingston’s Car Show, 4 to 8 p.m. June 10 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 11 on the mansion’s front law. Enjoy family-friendly activities and snacks on the lawn. For more information or to plan your visit, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org
Tuesday, June 14
Cookies and Canvas, 6-8 p.m. Greentown Public Library community room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. Meet with friends and learn to paint a unique project. Call 765-628-3534 to register. Cost is $5.
Saturday, June 18
A Juneteenth Celebration will be held at the Carver Community Center and Studebaker Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The First Friends Meeting choir will be performing during the event. Live music, vendors, food and youth activities will all be a part of the celebration.
