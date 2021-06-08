Today

VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Water Spray, 1-3 p.m., Mohr Park, 2303 Saratoga Ave., free and open to all ages, call 765-456-7275.

Kokomo Jackrabbits versus Battle Creek Bombers, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., for tickets call 765-457-5000 or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.

Kokomo Park Band Concert, 7:30 p.m., Highland Park, 900 W. Defenbaugh St., free.

Kokomo Symphonic Society annual meeting, 7 p.m., public is welcome to attend, call 765-236-0251 if interested in attending.

Free legal aid clinics at KHCPL, 9 a.m. to noon, KHCPL and Pro Bono Indiana Inc. partner to have legal aid clinics every Wednesday in June, appointment required, call 765-450-9524.

Thursday

Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m, Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.

Art, Sip & Savor with Kathy McDonald, 6 p.m., board painting party, refreshments by Doubting Thomas Coffee, doors open at 5:30 p.m., tickets are $45, purchase at www.itickets.com/events/452149.

Cole Porter Festival, 6-9 p.m., downtown Peru, 51 N. Broadway St., Peru, visit coleporterfestival.org/schedule.

Kokomo Area Creation Care, 7 p.m, Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, program by Lori Hugley, talking about environmental projects and butterfly gardeners.

Saturday

Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets, fresh produce, meats, homemade baked goods and more, outdoor market open every Saturday through Sept. 25. Visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.

