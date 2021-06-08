Today
VFW bingo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Water Spray, 1-3 p.m., Mohr Park, 2303 Saratoga Ave., free and open to all ages, call 765-456-7275.
Kokomo Jackrabbits versus Battle Creek Bombers, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., for tickets call 765-457-5000 or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
Kokomo Park Band Concert, 7:30 p.m., Highland Park, 900 W. Defenbaugh St., free.
Kokomo Symphonic Society annual meeting, 7 p.m., public is welcome to attend, call 765-236-0251 if interested in attending.
Free legal aid clinics at KHCPL, 9 a.m. to noon, KHCPL and Pro Bono Indiana Inc. partner to have legal aid clinics every Wednesday in June, appointment required, call 765-450-9524.
Thursday
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m, Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Art, Sip & Savor with Kathy McDonald, 6 p.m., board painting party, refreshments by Doubting Thomas Coffee, doors open at 5:30 p.m., tickets are $45, purchase at www.itickets.com/events/452149.
Cole Porter Festival, 6-9 p.m., downtown Peru, 51 N. Broadway St., Peru, visit coleporterfestival.org/schedule.
Kokomo Area Creation Care, 7 p.m, Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, program by Lori Hugley, talking about environmental projects and butterfly gardeners.
Saturday
Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets, fresh produce, meats, homemade baked goods and more, outdoor market open every Saturday through Sept. 25. Visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.