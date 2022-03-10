Today
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Free Tax Assistance, now through April 14, appointment only, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, local AARP TaxAide volunteers will be providing free income tax preparation assistance to low- and middle-income taxpayers, to schedule an appointment, call 765-626-0841.
Card Classes, 10-11 a.m., Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown, this once-a-month class provides the materials to create beautiful and useful cards, call 765-628-3534 to register.
Nursery Rhyme Steam Program, 10 a.m. to noon, KHCPL Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville, for caregivers and their preschoolers, introduces a nursery rhyme each week, accompanied by fun activities designed to help build skills in science, technology, engineering, art and math.
Crafter Work: Sock Bunnies, 6-8 p.m., Library Community Room, Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown, call 765-628-3534 to register.
Galveston Cemetery spring cleanup, The Galveston Cemetery Association asks that any wanted decorations be removed by March 15. Cleanup will be March 16-31, weather permitting. New decorations should not be placed until April 1. Decorate on the east side of monuments only.
Friday
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Little Red Hen Bread Baking Club Take and Make Kits, all day, any KHCPL location or bookmobile while supplies last, one per family, for caregivers and their preschoolers through elementary students, learn to bake together while reading the Russian folktale “The Little Red Hen,” registration required at KHCPL.org under “Events” or by calling any KHCPL location.
