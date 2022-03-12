Today
Free Tax Assistance, now through April 14, appointment only, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, local AARP TaxAide volunteers will be providing free income tax preparation assistance to low- and middle-income taxpayers, to schedule an appointment, call 765-626-0841.
Chicken/Beef and Noodle Sale, 4 p.m., First Friends Meeting, 1801 W. Zartman Road, drive through sale, outside order and pick up, no indoor dining, chicken/beef and noodles, mashed potatoes and green beans can be purchased in pints or quarts.
Greentown Historical Society open, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays or by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, call 765-628-3800.
Galveston Cemetery spring cleanup, The Galveston Cemetery Association asks that any wanted decorations be removed by March 15. Cleanup will be March 16-31, weather permitting. New decorations should not be placed until April 1. Decorate on the east side of monuments only.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Downtown Abbey Tea & Trivia, 2-4 p.m., Library Community Room, Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown, celebrate the upcoming “Downton Abbey” movie with an afternoon of tea and trivia, bring your own teacup and come dressed in your finest, prizes will be awarded for best hat; best teacup; and top trivia winners, light refreshments will be served, call 765-628-3534 to register by March 10.
Free Tax Assistance, now through April 14, appointment only, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, local AARP TaxAide volunteers will be providing free income tax preparation assistance to low- and middle-income taxpayers, to schedule an appointment, call 765-626-0841.
Galveston Cemetery spring cleanup, The Galveston Cemetery Association asks that any wanted decorations be removed by March 15. Cleanup will be March 16-31, weather permitting. New decorations should not be placed until April 1. Decorate on the east side of monuments only.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.