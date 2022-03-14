Today
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Free Tax Assistance, now through April 14, appointment only, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, local AARP TaxAide volunteers will be providing free income tax preparation assistance to low- and middle-income taxpayers, to schedule an appointment, call 765-626-0841.
Monday Fun Days, 10 a.m. to noon, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, for caregivers and their children ages 3 to 5, come explore early literacy activities and a variety of hands-on skill centers that develop kindergarten readiness.
Greentown Historical Society open, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays or by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, call 765-628-3800.
Galveston Cemetery spring cleanup, The Galveston Cemetery Association asks that any wanted decorations be removed by March 15. Cleanup will be March 16-31, weather permitting. New decorations should not be placed until April 1. Decorate on the east side of monuments only.
Tuesday
Al-Anon, 7-8 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Martian Base Camp Program, 4 to 5:30 p.m., KHCPL Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, for elementary and middle school students and their caregivers, come see all that astronauts have to do to land on and inhabit an alien planet, register online at KHCPL.org under “Events” or by calling any KHCPL location.
Cookies and Canvas, 6-8 p.m., Library Community Room, Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown, meet with friends and learn how to paint a unique project, cost is $5, call 765-628-3534 to register.
