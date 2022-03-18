Today
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Free Tax Assistance, now through April 14, appointment only, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, local AARP TaxAide volunteers will be providing free income tax preparation assistance to low- and middle-income taxpayers, to schedule an appointment, call 765-626-0841.
Saturday
The Orlando A. Somers Camp #1, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War meeting, noon at the South Branch of the Howard County Public Library, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, any descendant from a Union soldier or sailor or anyone who has an interest in the Civil War is invited to attend, for more information, contact Travis LeMaster at 765-667-1940 or visit www.orlandosomerscamp.org.
Greentown Historical Society open, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays or by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, call 765-628-3800.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Monday Fun Days, 10 a.m. to noon, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, for caregivers and their children ages three to five, come explore early literacy activities and a variety of hands-on skill centers that develop kindergarten readiness.
