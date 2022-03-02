Today
Chicken & Noodles at Walton American Legion, drive-thru and carryout only at 111 Depot St. in Walton, 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., $8, includes chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes and green beans, drive up or call in orders to 574-626-2625.
Free Tax Assistance, now through April 14, appointment only, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, local AARP TaxAide volunteers will be providing free income tax preparation assistance to low- and middle-income taxpayers, to schedule an appointment, call 765-626-0841.
Thursday
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Nursery Rhyme Steam Program, 10 a.m. to noon, KHCPL Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville, for caregivers and their preschoolers, introduces a nursery rhyme each week, accompanied by fun activities designed to help build skills in science, technology, engineering, art and math.
Friday
Pork tenderloin dinner, 5-7 p.m., VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., Kokomo. Meal includes tenderloin and two sides. Cost is $10 and carry-outs are available. Karaoke will be held from 7-10 p.m. For more information, call the VFW at 765-452-1521.
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
