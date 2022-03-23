Today
Free Tax Assistance, now through April 14, appointment only, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, local AARP TaxAide volunteers will be providing free income tax preparation assistance to low- and middle-income taxpayers, to schedule an appointment, call 765-626-0841.
Thursday
Parent-led storytime, 10 a.m. to noon, KHCPL Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, the parent and child choose a story to read together, then share in hands-on fun by building story props and re-telling the story with LEGO Duplo bricks. Spring break fun with Giant Jenga, Yardzee, Dominos, the Imagination Playground and more.
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Building Challenge, 5:30-6:30 p.m., KHCPL Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, for kindergarteners through tweens, use your imagination to design and build something out of cardboard, recycled materials and household items. Register online at KHCPL.org under “Events,” or by calling any KHCPL location.
Turn the Page Book Club, 6-7 p.m., Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown, come enjoy a lively discussion and snacks, books can be picked up at the library, register at 765-628-3534.
DNR meeting on Kokomo Reservoir fisheries, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South Branch, 1755 E. Center Road, DNR fisheries biologists and representatives will present data from the latest fish survey and introduce a proposal of the requested new muskie stocking; those unable to attend in person can tune in on Microsoft Teams at bit.ly/3Ksmdl3.
