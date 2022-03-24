TodayParent-led storytime, 10 a.m. to noon, KHCPL Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, the parent and child choose a story to read together, then share in hands-on fun by building story props and re-telling the story with LEGO Duplo bricks. Spring break fun with Giant Jenga, Yardzee, Dominos, the Imagination Playground and more.
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Free Tax Assistance, now through April 14, appointment only, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, local AARP TaxAide volunteers will be providing free income tax preparation assistance to low- and middle-income taxpayers, to schedule an appointment, call 765-626-0841.
Building Challenge, 5:30-6:30 p.m., KHCPL Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, for kindergarteners through tweens, use your imagination to design and build something out of cardboard, recycled materials and household items. Register online at KHCPL.org under “Events,” or by calling any KHCPL location.
Turn the Page Book Club, 6-7 p.m., Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown, come enjoy a lively discussion and snacks, books can be picked up at the library, register at 765-628-3534.
Kokomo High School Winter Showcase, 6:30 p.m., Memorial Gym, 200 S. Apperson Way, tickets $10 from any performing arts student or $15 at the door, featuring performances by the Karisma Show Choir, jazz band, vocal jazz, dance team, winter guard and indoor winds.
DNR meeting on Kokomo Reservoir fisheries, 6:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South Branch, 1755 E. Center Road, DNR fisheries biologists and representatives will present data from the latest fish survey and introduce a proposal of the requested new muskie stocking; those unable to attend in person can tune in on Microsoft Teams at bit.ly/3Ksmdl3.
VFW Cornhole Tournaments, 7 p.m. every Thursday night, VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., Kokomo, double elimination, blind draw, cash bar and full food menu, for more information, contact Bob at 765-437-8364 or Jack at 765-614-0100.
Friday
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Free Tax Assistance, now through April 14, appointment only, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, local AARP TaxAide volunteers will be providing free income tax preparation assistance to low- and middle-income taxpayers, to schedule an appointment, call 765-626-0841.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.