Today
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Free Tax Assistance, now through April 14, appointment only, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, local AARP TaxAide volunteers will be providing free income tax preparation assistance to low- and middle-income taxpayers, to schedule an appointment, call 765-626-0841.
Saturday
Junkin’ With Jane first annual spring fling, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 1026 S. Main St., games, giveaways and a free lunch, shoppers will be able to purchase goods from the thrift store and various vendors during the event.
Greentown Historical Society open, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays or by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, call 765-628-3800.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Elton John tribute concert, 2:30 p.m., Kokomo High School Auditorium, 2501 S. Berkley Road, Kokomo, Jon Witter will play an Elton John tribute concert organized by Kokomo Community Concerts, tickets $15 at the door 30 minutes before the show; ticketholders for canceled 2020 Kokomo Community Concerts will get in for free; no tickets required for children.
