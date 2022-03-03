Today
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Free Tax Assistance, now through April 14, appointment only, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, local AARP TaxAide volunteers will be providing free income tax preparation assistance to low- and middle-income taxpayers, to schedule an appointment, call 765-626-0841.
Nursery Rhyme Steam Program, 10 a.m. to noon, KHCPL Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville, for caregivers and their preschoolers, introduces a nursery rhyme each week, accompanied by fun activities designed to help build skills in science, technology, engineering, art and math.
Friday
Pork tenderloin dinner, 5-7 p.m., VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., Kokomo. Meal includes tenderloin and two sides. Cost is $10 and carryouts are available. Karaoke will be held from 7-10 p.m. For more information, call the VFW at 765-452-1521.
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Saturday
Greentown Historical Society open, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays or by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, call 765-628-3800.
Kokomo Handbell Festival, 5:30 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 1635 S. Dixon, Kokomo. There will be seven local churches participating, including First Christian, First Friends, First Evangelical Presbyterian, Grace United Methodist, Redeemer Lutheran and St. Luke’s United Methodist Churches.
