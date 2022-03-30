Today
Free Tax Assistance, now through April 14, appointment only, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, local AARP TaxAide volunteers will be providing free income tax preparation assistance to low- and middle-income taxpayers, to schedule an appointment, call 765-626-0841.
Open mic night, 6-9 p.m., Coopers Pub, 113 E. Sycamore St., full PA system provided so performers need only bring instruments.
Russiaville Cemetery clean-off, remove all decorations by April 2.
Thursday
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Parent-led storytime, 10 a.m. to noon, KHCPL Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, the parent and child choose a story to read together, then share in hands-on fun by building story props and re-telling the story with LEGO Duplo bricks. Spring break fun with Giant Jenga, Yardzee, Dominos, the Imagination Playground and more.
Spring Craftapalooza, 3-7 p.m. at KHCPL Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, and 2-4 p.m. at KHCPL Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, craft and make gifts for friends and family, and remember to dress for a mess!
Friday
VFW Pork Chop Dinner, 5-7 p.m. while they last, VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., Kokomo, cost is $12 and includes two pork chops 3/4-inch thick with two sides and a roll, carry-out available, karaoke from 7-11 p.m., for more information, contact the VFW at 765-452-1521.
