Today
Pork tenderloin dinner, 5-7 p.m., VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., Kokomo. Meal includes tenderloin and two sides. Cost is $10 and carryouts are available. Karaoke will be held from 7-10 p.m. For more information, call the VFW at 765-452-1521.
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Free Tax Assistance, now through April 14, appointment only, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, local AARP TaxAide volunteers will be providing free income tax preparation assistance to low- and middle-income taxpayers, to schedule an appointment, call 765-626-0841.
Galveston Cemetery spring cleanup, The Galveston Cemetery Association asks that any wanted decorations be removed by March 15. Cleanup will be March 16-31, weather permitting. New decorations should not be placed until April 1. Decorate on the east side of monuments only.
Saturday
Greentown Historical Society open, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays or by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, call 765-628-3800.
Kokomo Handbell Festival, 5:30 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 1635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. There will be seven local churches participating, including First Christian, First Friends, First Evangelical Presbyterian, Grace United Methodist, Redeemer Lutheran and St. Luke’s United Methodist Churches.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
