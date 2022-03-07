Today
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Free Tax Assistance, now through April 14, appointment only, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, local AARP TaxAide volunteers will be providing free income tax preparation assistance to low- and middle-income taxpayers, to schedule an appointment, call 765-626-0841.
Monday Fun Days, 10 a.m. to noon, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, for caregivers and their children ages three to five, come explore early literacy activities and a variety of hands-on skill centers that develop kindergarten readiness.
Greentown Historical Society open, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays or by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, call 765-628-3800.
Galveston Cemetery spring cleanup, The Galveston Cemetery Association asks that any wanted decorations be removed by March 15. Cleanup will be March 16-31, weather permitting. New decorations should not be placed until April 1. Decorate on the east side of monuments only.
Greenlawn Cemetery spring cleanup, 745 E. 50 North, Greentown. Cleanup will be the second full week of the month, from March 13-19. All decorations still on grave spaces will be removed by cemetery personnel and disposed of on March 19.
Tuesday
Al-Anon, 7-8 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
