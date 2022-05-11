Today
Kokomo Area Creation Care meeting, 7 p.m., held via zoom. What can we do locally to combat climate change? How can individuals work to mitigate climate change on small and large scales? Lydia Emry, a 2021 Kokomo High School graduate who is presently studying environmental science at the University of Vermont, will be the featured speaker. While at Kokomo High School, she was president of the Environmental Club as well as a member of Youth Confront the Climate Crisis. All are welcome to join the meeting. For information on attending, contact Kokomo Area Creation Care President Lenore Kane at lenoreskane@outlook.com.
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Euchre, 1 p.m. every Thursday, Kokomo Senior Center, 721 W. Superior St. Seniors are all welcome but must be a member. It is easy to join the Senior Center. Members are 50 and older. Annual membership fees are $3 for members living within the city limits and $4 for members living outside the city limits. Call 765-456-7557 for more information.
Card classes, 10 to 11 a.m. today, June 9, July 14, Aug. 11, Greentown Public Library community room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. This once-a-month class provides the materials you need to create useful cards. Call 765-628-3534 to register.
Crafter work, 6-8 p.m. today, June 9, July 14, Aug. 11, Greentown Public Library community room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. Call 765-628-3534 to register.
Wiggle and Grow program, 10-10:30 a.m. today and May 19 and 26, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s Kindermusik Wiggle & Grow classes for children from age 18 months to age 3, promote cognitive development through singing, dancing and instrument play. With age-appropriate activities, children will be introduced to quality literature and the library in a fun, inviting way.
Virtual Reality with Kokomo BobKats, 6-7 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. Play games such as Job Simulator, Beat Saber and more on the library’s Oculus Quest VR headset and get to know some of the players on the Kokomo BobKats basketball team. Register online at KHCPL.org under “Events” or by calling any KHCPL location.
Friday
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.