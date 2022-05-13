Today
Chicken or beef and noodle sale, 4 p.m., First Friends Meeting, 1801 W. Zartman Road, Kokomo. The event will be drive-thru or outside order and pick-up only. Meal will include chicken or beef and noodles, mashed potatoes and green beans, which can be purchased in pint- or quart-size containers. Proceeds from the sale will help the youth go to Quaker Haven Summer Camp.
Fish and tenderloin fry, 4 to 7 p.m., Greentown Masonic Lodge, East Payton Street across from the fairgrounds, Greentown. Carryouts are available. Cost is $14 for adults, $8 for children between ages 7 and 12, and free for those age 6 and younger. Debit and credit cards will be accepted.
Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets, fresh produce, meats, homemade baked goods and more, outdoor market open every Saturday through Oct. 1. Visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Greentown Historical Society open, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays or by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, call 765-628-3800.
Kokomo BobKats, 7 p.m., Kokomo Memorial Gym, 200 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo. The BobKats will take on the Indiana All-Americans. Tickets are $20 for lower-level seats or $10 for upper-level seats. Season tickets are also available. For more information, visit https://kokomobobkats.com.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Veritas in concert, 2:30 p.m., Kokomo High School Auditorium. Kokomo Community Concerts present Veritas, a five-man vocal ensemble. Their harmonies provide renditions of gospel, opera, pop, rock and Broadway favorites. Single tickets will be available at the door 30 minutes prior to the performance for $15 each for adults. Children may attend at no cost. Call 765-210-0686 or visit www.kokomocommunityconcerts.org.
Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Nursery Rhyme STEAM, 10 a.m. to noon today and May 23 at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. Preschoolers will be introduced to a nursery rhyme each week accompanied by fun activities designed to help build skills in science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM).
