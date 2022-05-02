TODAY
Greentown Historical Society, open, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays or by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, call 765-628-3800.
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Tuesday
Beginner wood carving classes, free, 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays for eight weeks, Eastern Woodland Carvers Clubhouse, 101 Jefferson St., Converse. Students will learn techniques from expert carvers, and all tools and supplies are provided at no cost, all skill levels welcome, though those under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult, to register, call Jeff at 765-271-4534.
Al-Anon, 7-8 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Wednesday
Chicken & noodle dinner, 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Walton American Legion Post 418, 111 Depot St., Walton, drive-thru and carryout only, meals include chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes and green beans for $8, drive up or call in orders at 574-626-2625.
Thursday
National Day of Prayer, noon, east side of Courthouse Square in downtown Kokomo, individuals from the community will lead us in prayer for our city, government, families, schools, churches, media and businesses, bring your own lawn chair but some chairs will be provided, if inclement weather arises, event will move to Grace United Methodist Church at 219 W. Mulberry St. in Kokomo or on Facebook Live at National Day of Prayer – Kokomo, IN.
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Euchre, 1 p.m. every Thursday, Kokomo Senior Center, 721 W. Superior St. Seniors are all welcome but must be a member. It is easy to join the Senior Center. Members are 50 and older. Annual membership fees are $3 for members living within the city limits and $4 for members living outside the city limits. Call 765-456-7557 for more information.
Friday
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Pork Tenderloin dinner, from 5-7 p.m., 920 N. Washington St. Kokomo, Tenderloin, two sides, cost $10.00, carryout’s available, entertainment: karaoke from 7-10 p.m., Call VFW 765-452-1521 for more info.
