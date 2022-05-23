Today
Greentown Historical Society open, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays or by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, call 765-628-3800.
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Nursery Rhyme STEAM, 10 a.m. to noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. Preschoolers will be introduced to a nursery rhyme each week accompanied by fun activities designed to help build skills in science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM).
A Memorial Day Service will be held at South Union Cemetery, 1050 W. 00 NS., at 12:30 PM, Monday, May 30, 2022. Pastor Mark Miller of the Burlington Methodist Church will be the guest speaker. The Burlington American Legion Post 414 Color Guard will be presenting a 21-Gun Salute and Taps. Please bring your own lawn chair.
Tuesday, May 24
Al-Anon, 7-8 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Medicare program presented by Samaritan Caregivers, 6 p.m., Greentown Public Library community room, 421 S. Harrison St, Greentown. Need free help with Medicare cost? If you make less than $2,116 per month (single) or $2,843 (couple) and are on Medicare, you might qualify for assistance with prescription drugs and medical expenses.
Tipton Community Band, 7 p.m., in the Tipton County Library. The program will feature a wide variety of music ranging from marches and specialty numbers to movie themes. The trombone section will be featured on “Slim Trombone”, and the clarinet section will be featured on “Blazing Clarinets”. Also on the program will be themes from “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”. The Tipton Community Band is made up of musicians from Alexandria, Anderson, Cicero, Kokomo, Westfield, Sheridan, Peru and Tipton and is under the direction of Rod (Top) Fletcher with assistant director Charlie Rose.
Wednesday, May 25
On May 25th , 2022 from 1- 2 pm Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church, 1599 East Sycamore St. Kokomo. We will be in partnership with Southside Christian Church located @ 201 E. Markland Ave here in the city .we will come along beside them to help serve our community by providing breakfast items one breakfast box per family. on a first come first serve bases. (765-452-3898)
Thursday, May 26
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Euchre, 1 p.m. every Thursday, Kokomo Senior Center, 721 W. Superior St. Seniors are all welcome but must be a member. It is easy to join the Senior Center. Members are 50 and older. Annual membership fees are $3 for members living within the city limits and $4 for members living outside the city limits. Call 765-456-7557 for more information.
Turn the Page Book Club, 6-7 p.m. today, June 23, July 28, Aug. 25, Greentown Public Library community room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. May’s book is “The Art of Racing in the Rain” Join us for a lively discussion on the last Thursday of each month. Register at 765-628-3534. Books can be picked up at the library.
Wiggle and Grow program, 10-10:30 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s Kindermusik Wiggle & Grow classes for children from age 18 months to age 3, promote cognitive development through singing, dancing and instrument play. With age-appropriate activities, children will be introduced to quality literature and the library in a fun, inviting way.
