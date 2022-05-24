Thursday
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Euchre, 1 p.m. every Thursday, Kokomo Senior Center, 721 W. Superior St. Seniors are all welcome but must be a member. It is easy to join the Senior Center. Members are 50 and older. Annual membership fees are $3 for members living within the city limits and $4 for members living outside the city limits. Call 765-456-7557 for more information.
Turn the Page Book Club, 6-7 p.m. today, June 23, July 28, Aug. 25, Greentown Public Library community room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. May’s book is “The Art of Racing in the Rain” Join us for a lively discussion on the last Thursday of each month. Register at 765-628-3534. Books can be picked up at the library.
Wiggle and Grow program, 10-10:30 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s Kindermusik Wiggle & Grow classes for children from age 18 months to age 3, promote cognitive development through singing, dancing and instrument play. With age-appropriate activities, children will be introduced to quality literature and the library in a fun, inviting way.
Friday
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Saturday
Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets. Fresh produce, meats, homemade baked goods and more, outdoor market open every Saturday through Oct. 1. Visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Greentown Historical Society open, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays or by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, call 765-628-3800.
