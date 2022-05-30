Monday
Greentown Historical Society open, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays or by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown. call 765-628-3800 for more information.
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St. Kitchen open.
Tuesday
Al-Anon, 7-8 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row. Enter through door 1.
Thursday
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Euchre, 1 p.m. every Thursday, Kokomo Senior Center, 721 W. Superior St. Seniors are all welcome but must be a member. It is easy to join the Senior Center. Members are 50 and older. Annual membership fees are $3 for members living within the city limits and $4 for members living outside the city limits. Call 765-456-7557 for more information.
Saturday
The Taylor High School Class of 1972 50th reunion, 2130 W. Sycamore St., Suite 10, Kokomo. Those interested in attending are asked to contact Charlie Wolf at 917-863-8246 or by email at charles@charlesgwolf.com. The reunion is open to any and all alumni, coaches, teachers and administrators.
In His Image, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo, Indiana, will be having a country breakfast on Saturday, June 4, from 7- 10 a.m. Menu will include: biscuits and gravy, sausage, scrambled eggs, pancakes, orange juice, and coffee. Freewill offering- carry-out available, call 765-438-1871. Come and enjoy a time of fellowship.
