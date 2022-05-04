TODAY
National Day of Prayer, noon, east side of Courthouse Square in downtown Kokomo, individuals from the community will lead us in prayer for our city, government, families, schools, churches, media and businesses, bring your own lawn chair but some chairs will be provided, if inclement weather arises, event will move to Grace United Methodist Church at 219 W. Mulberry St. in Kokomo or on Facebook Live at National Day of Prayer – Kokomo, IN.
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Euchre, 1 p.m. every Thursday, Kokomo Senior Center, 721 W. Superior St. Seniors are all welcome but must be a member. It is easy to join the Senior Center. Members are 50 and older. Annual membership fees are $3 for members living within the city limits and $4 for members living outside the city limits. Call 765-456-7557 for more information.
Art exhibit, 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through May 28, Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St., Kokomo. The Kokomo Art Association will host its 94th Annual Spring Art Show. Admission is free. Visit www.kaaonline.org.
Friday
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Pork Tenderloin dinner, from 5-7 p.m., 920 N. Washington St. Kokomo, Tenderloin, two sides, cost $10.00, carryout’s available, entertainment: karaoke from 7-10 p.m., Call VFW 765-452-1521 for more info.
Chocolate Celebration, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo. Join the Samaritan Caregivers for their 20th anniversary event. Indulge in chocolate treats from local restaurants, bakeries, caterers and organizations. Admission is free. Tickets are 3 for $10 with each ticket redeemable for one chocolate treat. Tickets are available during the event with cash or credit card. Lunch will be for sale in the Family Life Center beginning at 11 a.m. while supplies last from the United Methodist Church Women at Grace UMC. This includes homemade chicken salad and ham/cheddar sandwiches, chicken noodle and vegetable soup, chips and bottled water.
First Friday celebrates Cosplay Day, 5:30-9 p.m., downtown Kokomo. Dress up as your favorite anime, literary, movie or TV character. Admission is free. Visit www.firstfridaykokomo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.