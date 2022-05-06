Today
Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market opening day, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets, fresh produce, meats, homemade baked goods and more, outdoor market open every Saturday through Oct. 1. Visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Lifeguard tryouts for Kokomo Beach, noon, Kokomo High School, 2501 S. Berkley Road, bring your own swimsuit and towel, there will be both a water test and a written test, all lifeguards must be at least 16 by opening day on May 21 and must also be certified in lifeguarding, first aid and CPR-PR/AED training (courses available through YMCA), for more information, contact the Kokomo Parks & Recreation Department at 765-456-7275 or Human Resources for the City of Kokomo at 765-456-7470.
Greentown Historical Society open, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays or by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, call 765-628-3800.
“1965 Palm Sunday Tornadoes in Indiana” book launch event, 11 a.m., at the Tipton Historical Society, 323 W. South St., Tipton. Written by Tipton author Janis Thornton. The program includes a discussion of Indiana’s worst weather-related disaster, and afterward, anyone with a first-hand Palm Sunday tornado experience will be invited to share their stories. Books and light refreshments will be available.
Kokomo BobKats, 7 p.m., Kokomo Memorial Gym, 200 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo. The BobKats will take on the Indiana All-Americans. Tickets are $20 for lower-level seats or $10 for upper-level seats. Season tickets are also available. For more information, visit https://kokomobobkats.com.
DAR prospective members workshop, 10 a.m. to noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Do you have an ancestor who fought in the American Revolution? Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution can help you fill out the application so you can be a DAR, SAR (Sons of the American Revolution) or CAR (Children of the American Revolution). Register online at KHCPL.org under “Events” or by calling any KHCPL location.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Kawaii craft, 3-4 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South branch, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Kawaii, which means cute, adorable or pretty in Japanese culture, magnets will be available thanks to the library’s 3D printer in the Digital Den. Elementary schoolers are invited to the event and registration is required by going online to KHCPL.org under “Events” or by calling any KHCPL location. Children should dress for a mess.
