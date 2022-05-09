Today
Greentown Historical Society, open 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays or by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, call 765-628-3800.
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Nursery Rhyme STEAM, 10 a.m. to noon today and May 16 and 23 at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. Preschoolers will be introduced to a nursery rhyme each week accompanied by fun activities designed to help build skills in science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM).
Tuesday
Al-Anon, 7-8 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Cookies and Canvas, 6-8 p.m. today, June 14, July 19 and Aug. 11, Greentown Public Library community room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. Meet with friends and learn to paint a unique project. Call 765-628-3534 to register. Cost is $5.
Wednesday
Instant Pot demonstration, 6:30-8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Demonstration will include how pressure cooking is time-saving and safe, and can help create delicious and economical meals. Several recipes from the book “How to Instant Pot” by Daniel Shumski will be offered. This event is for high schoolers and adults. Register online at KHCPL.org under “Events” or by calling any KHCPL location.
Thursday
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Euchre, 1 p.m. every Thursday, Kokomo Senior Center, 721 W. Superior St. Seniors are all welcome but must be a member. It is easy to join the Senior Center. Members are 50 and older. Annual membership fees are $3 for members living within the city limits and $4 for members living outside the city limits. Call 765-456-7557 for more information.
Friday
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Saturday
Greentown Historical Society, open 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays or by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, call 765-628-3800.{p dir=”ltr”}Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets, fresh produce, meats, homemade baked goods and more, outdoor market open every Saturday through Oct. 1. Visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
