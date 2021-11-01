Today
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Sew Much Program, drop in from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 4 to 7 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, teens and adults, come learn sewing or quilting basics or to get help with a project.
STEM Skills with Digital Drivers, 4 to 6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., parents of kids and teens, ages 8 to 15, come during Digital Drivers hours to complete your choice of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities to earn points.
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “Phantom” by Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit, through Nov. 21, Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, 9301 Michigan Road, Indianapolis, tickets range from $50-75, tickets and complete schedule at beefandboards.com or at 317-872-9664.
Tuesday
Al-Anon, 7-8 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Bead Making with Nancy, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown, create beautiful paper beads from recycled magazines, call 765-628-3534 to register.
Wednesday
Chicken and Noodle Dinner, from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Walton American Legion, Post 418, drive-thru carry out only dinner, includes chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, and green beans, for $8, open to the public, drive up or call-in orders at 574-626-2625
Teens Get Artsy, drop in between 4 and 5:30 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, come create a collage and try different mediums and make all kinds of creations.
