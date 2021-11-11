Today
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Cards for a Cause Fundraiser, through Saturday, Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown, sale on five different cards collections at the adult/teen library, $30 each.
2021 Trim-A-Tree Festival, Markland Mall, open during regular mall hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 14, stroll to see dozens of Christmas trees and wreaths, Trim-A-Tree Auction will be Nov. 14 starting at 5 p.m., visit www.wecareonline.org.
Book Discussion: “Christmas Train” by David Baldacci, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, register at khcpl.org under “Events” or by calling 883-5112.
Fill the Truck Fundraiser; Brad Howell Ford & Kokomo Humane Society are partnering up for “Fill The Truck” Fundraiser through Nov. 30, drop off times are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Brad Howell Ford. Anyone who donates 20 pounds of dog, cat or rabbit food will get a ticket to have a chance to win a prize.
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “Phantom” by Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit, through Nov. 21, Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, 9301 Michigan Road, Indianapolis, tickets range from $50-75, tickets and complete schedule at beefandboards.com or at 317-872-9664.
Friday
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Cards for a Cause Fundraiser, through Nov. 13, Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown, sale on five different cards collections at the adult/teen library, $30 each.
Kokomo Civic Theatre presents “All Together Now,” 7:30 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium; All Together Now is global musical event celebrating local theatre, featuring songs from shows including Rent, Les Misérables, Into the Woods, Matilda, Hairspray, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Once on This Island, Mamma Mia! and many more, joint production with Curtain Call Theatre for Children, single tickets will be available online at www.kokomocivictheatre.org or call KCT ticket line at 454-8800.
Tipton Community Theatre presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” 7:30 p.m., Tipton High School Auditorium, adults $15, seniors/students $10 and children $5.
Night Owl Genealogists Program, 5 p.m. to midnight, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., adults with all research skill levels, come for an evening of family research, registration required.
