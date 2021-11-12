Today
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Cards for a Cause Fundraiser, through Saturday, Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown, sale on five different cards collections at the adult/teen library, $30 each.
2021 Trim-A-Tree Festival, Markland Mall, open during regular mall hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday through Sunday, stroll to see dozens of beautifully decorated Christmas trees and wreaths, Trim-A-Tree Auction will be 5 p.m. Sunday, visit www.wecareonline.org.
Fill the Truck Fundraiser; Brad Howell Ford & Kokomo Humane Society are partnering up for “Fill The Truck” Fundraiser through Nov. 30, drop-off times are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Brad Howell Ford. Anyone who donates 20 pounds of dog, cat or rabbit food will get a ticket to have a chance to win a prize.
Night Owl Genealogists Program, 5 p.m. to midnight, Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., adults with all research skill levels, come for an evening of family research, registration required.
Saturday
Forest Volunteer Fire Department Hosts Homemade Country Breakfast, 8-10:30 a.m., freewill donation, serving pancakes, biscuits and gravy and sausage, coffee, milk and orange juice, carryout available.
46th Annual Holiday Show, sponsored by Alpha Mu Chapter, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., First Bank of Berne Circus Festival Arena, 154 N. Broadway, Peru, a wide variety of 60 vendors, admission is free, there will be door prize drawings.
Artisan Christmas Market at Heritage Farm, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., shop at local artist booths and enjoy live music, kids activities, horse-drawn wagon rides, visits with Santa and more, cost $10 per vehicle, visit www.heritagefarmevents.com/christmas.
Parliamentary Procedure Workshop, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, League of Women Voters is offering this free workshop to teach the basics of how to run a more efficient meeting and be a more informed member of meetings, RSVP at 765-252-8411 or email seffnergrant@sbcglobal.net.
Informal learning session on gardening for butterflies, 2 p.m., Kokomo Art Center, free session and open to the public.
Discover Your Veteran Ancestor, 2 p.m., KHCPL Main, for teens and adults, registration is required at www.khcpl.org.
Chicken or Beef & Noodle Sale, starts at 4 p.m., First Friends Meeting, 1801 W. Zartman Road, drive-thru sale, outside order and pick up, chicken/beef and noodles, mashed potatoes and green beans can be purchased in pints or quarts.
Destiny Rescue and Comedy with A Cause Tour featuring Austin and Leb and special guests, Stacy Corwin and Doug Arnold, 7 p.m., Church of God of the Union Assembly, 538 E. 400 South, Kokomo, doors open at 6:30 p.m., tickets purchased at www.Itickets.com/promoters/114196.
Annual Community Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Howard County Fair Grounds, over 35 local vendors of handmade crafts and direct sales vendors, Brad’s BBQ will be there providing his awesome food, benefits, Greentown Main ST association and Greentown Library.
Community Howard Regional Health Foundation’s Annual Chef’s Bash, 6 p.m., Elite Banquet & Conference Center, for more information, call Rhonda Eastman, 776-8458.
