Today
Cards for a Cause Fundraiser, Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown, sale on five different cards collections at the adult/teen library, $30 each.
Forest Volunteer Fire Department Hosts Homemade Country Breakfast, 8-10:30 a.m., freewill donation, serving pancakes, biscuits and gravy and sausage, coffee, milk and orange juice, carryout available.
46th Annual Holiday Show, sponsored by Alpha Mu Chapter, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., First Bank of Berne Circus Festival Arena, 154 N. Broadway, Peru, a wide variety of 60 vendors, admission is free, there will be door prize drawings.
Artisan Christmas Market at Heritage Farm, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., shop at local artist booths and enjoy live music, kids activities, horse-drawn wagon rides, visits with Santa and more, cost $10 per vehicle, visit www.heritagefarmevents.com/christmas.
Annual Chicken Noodle Dinner, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Salvation Army Community Center, 1007 E. Foster St., drive-through carry-out service available, deliveries are available by calling 765-457-2475, for more information, call 765-456-3846.
Parliamentary Procedure Workshop, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo, League of Women Voters is offering this free workshop to teach the basics of how to run a more efficient meeting and be a more informed member of meetings, rsvp at 765-252-8411 or email seffnergrant@sbcglobal.net.
Informal learning session on gardening for butterflies, 2 p.m., Kokomo Art Center, free session and open to the public.
Chicken or Beef & Noodle Sale, starts at 4 p.m., First Friends Meeting, 1801 W. Zartman Road, drive-thru sale, outside order and pick up, chicken/beef and noodles, mashed potatoes and green beans can be purchased in pints or quarts.
Destiny Rescue and Comedy with A Cause Tour featuring Austin and Leb and special guests, Stacy Corwin and Doug Arnold, 7 p.m., Church of God of the Union Assembly, 538 E. 400 South, Kokomo, doors open at 6:30 p.m., tickets purchased at www.Itickets.com/promoters/114196.
Annual Community Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Howard County Fair Grounds, over 35 local vendors of handmade crafts and direct sales vendors, Brad’s BBQ will be there providing his awesome food, benefits, Greentown Main ST association and Greentown Library.
Community Howard Regional Health Foundation’s Annual Chef’s Bash, 6 p.m., Elite Banquet & Conference Center, for more information, call Rhonda Eastman, 776-8458.
Kokomo Civic Theatre presents “All Together Now,” 7:30 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, joint production with Curtain Call Theatre for Children, single tickets will be available online at www.kokomocivictheatre.org or call KCT ticket line at 454-8800.
Tipton Community Theatre presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” 7:30 p.m., Tipton High School Auditorium, adults $15, seniors/students $10 and children $5.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Howard County Farm Toy Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Howard County Fairgrounds, see the latest in farm toys, NASCAR collectibles and much more, kids pedal pull begins at 1 p.m.
Artisan Christmas Market at Heritage Farm, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., shop at local artist booths and enjoy live music, kids activities, horse-drawn wagon rides, visits with Santa and more, cost $10 per vehicle, visit www.heritagefarmevents.com/christmas.
Trim-A-Tree Auction, starts at 5 p.m., Markland Mall, visit www.wecareonline.org.
Kokomo Civic Theatre presents “All Together Now,” 2 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, single tickets will be available online at www.kokomocivictheatre.org or call KCT ticket line at 454-8800.
Tipton Community Theatre presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” 2 p.m., Tipton High School Auditorium, adults $15, seniors/students $10 and children $5.
Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Drop-off site for Operation Christmas Child, 9 a.m. to noon, Brookside Free Methodist Church, 190 E. 400 South, Kokomo.
