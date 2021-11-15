Today
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Dino Storytime To-Go Kit, drop by any KHCPL location to pick up a Dinosaurs – The Perfect Pet Storytime To-go Kit, while supplies last, for parents of three to five year olds.
Drop-off site for Operation Christmas Child, 9 a.m. to noon, Brookside Free Methodist Church, 190 E. 400 South, Kokomo.
Big Dance Storywalk, any time between 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., KHCPL Russiaville, Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom, bring your kids to read Aoife Greenham’s “Big Dance,” stop inside for a surprise.
Sew Much Program, drop in from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 4 to 7 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, teens and adults, come learn sewing or quilting basics or to get help with a project.
STEM Skills with Digital Drivers, 4 to 6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., parents of kids and teens, ages 8 to 15, come during Digital Drivers hours to complete your choice of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities to earn points.
Fill the Truck Fundraiser; Brad Howell Ford & Kokomo Humane Society are partnering up for “Fill The Truck” Fundraiser through Nov. 30, drop-off times are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Brad Howell Ford. Anyone who donates 20 pounds of dog, cat or rabbit food will get a ticket to have a chance to win a prize.
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “Phantom” by Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit, through Nov. 21, Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, 9301 Michigan Road, Indianapolis, tickets range from $50-75, tickets and complete schedule at beefandboards.com or at 317-872-9664.
Tuesday
Al-Anon, 7-8 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
American Red Cross Blood Drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Drop-off site for Operation Christmas Child, 9 a.m. to noon, Brookside Free Methodist Church, 190 E. 400 South, Kokomo.
Eastern Band Boosters to have Fish (& Tenderloin) Fry, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Eastern High School, drive-thru only event, pickup behind the high school, drivers enter the north end of the building (behind the Performing Arts Center), $12 for adults, $6 for kids, meal also includes baked beans and applesauce, proceeds will support the Eastern Band programs.
Family PJ Literacy Night, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., KHCPL Main, for families with preschoolers through 5th graders, dress in your pajamas and come for some fun literacy activities, selfie booth and snacks, registration required at www.khcpl.org.
Cookies & Canvas, 6 to 8 p.m., Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., meet with friends and learn to paint a unique project, all supplies provided, cost is $5, registration required at 765-628-3534.
Distinguished Citizens Dinner, 6 p.m. reception, 6:30 p.m. dinner and program, The Experience Kokomo Country Club, 1801 Country Club Drive, Kokomo, join them to salute our 2021 recipients, Judge Bill Menges and Reba Harris.
Wednesday
Drop-off site for Operation Christmas Child, 9 a.m. to noon and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Brookside Free Methodist Church, 190 E. 400 South, Kokomo.
STEM Skills with Digital Drivers, 4 to 6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., parents of kids and teens, ages 8 to 15, come during Digital Drivers hours to complete your choice of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities to earn points.
Old Fashioned Christmas Parade, 6 p.m., Dec. 4, Downtown Kokomo, enter your float by Nov. 26, contact David Trine at 765-456-7472 or dtrine@cityofkokomo.org.
