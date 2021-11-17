Today
Drop-off site for Operation Christmas Child, 9 a.m. to noon and 5 to 8 p.m., Brookside Free Methodist Church, 190 E. 400 South, Kokomo.
STEM Skills with Digital Drivers, 4 to 6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., parents of kids and teens ages 8 to 15, come during Digital Drivers hours to complete your choice of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities to earn points.
Fill the Truck Fundraiser, Brad Howell Ford & Kokomo Humane Society are partnering up for “Fill The Truck” Fundraiser through Nov. 30, drop-off times are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Brad Howell Ford. Anyone who donates 20 pounds of dog, cat or rabbit food will get a ticket to have a chance to win a prize.
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “Phantom” by Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit, through Nov. 21, Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, 9301 Michigan Road, Indianapolis, tickets range from $50-75, tickets and complete schedule at beefandboards.com or at 317-872-9664.
Thursday
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Big Dance Storywalk, any time between 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., KHCPL Russiaville, Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom, bring your kids to read Aoife Greenham’s “Big Dance,” stop inside for a surprise.
Kokomo Area Career Fair, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hingst Hall at Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo, dress to impress, bring your resume, more than 40 employers.
American Red Cross Blood Drive, noon to 6 p.m., First Friends Meeting, 1801 Zartman, Kokomo.
Minecraft PVP Tournament, 5:30 to 8 p.m., KHCPL Main, for ages 10 and up, join us for a bracket-style tournament and compete in premade Minecraft worlds specifically made for player-versus-player combat, register at www.khcpl.org.
Mad Scientists Program for Kids, 6-7 p.m., KHCPL, kids age 5-8 will do experiments involving static electricity, density, bubbles, slimy stuff and ice cream, registration required at khcpl.org under “Events.”
Free Community Meal, 6-7 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Honan Hall, Delphi, dine-in or carry-out, meal includes turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, roll, applesauce and pie, everyone is welcome.
Friday
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Harry Potter Take-And-Make Kit, stop by any KHCPL location or bookmobile, teens and adults, come pick up a Harry Potter Winged Key Mobile take-and-make kit, while supplies last.
Howard County Reads Murder Mystery Theatre: "Nervous Nellies," doors open at 6:30 p.m., show time at 7 p.m., Elite Banquet & Conference Center, get your ticket for dinner, murder and mayhem, tickets at KHCPL library locations, visit www.khcpl.org.
Tipton Community Theatre presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” 7:30 p.m., Tipton High School Auditorium, adults $15, seniors/students $10 and children $5.
