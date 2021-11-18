Today
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Drop-off site for Operation Christmas Child, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Brookside Free Methodist Church, 190 E. 400 South, Kokomo.
Big Dance Storywalk, any time between 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., KHCPL Russiaville, Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom, bring your kids to read Aoife Greenham’s “Big Dance,” stop inside for a surprise.
Kokomo Area Career Fair, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hingst Hall at Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo, dress to impress, bring your resume, more than 40 employers.
American Red Cross Blood Drive, noon to 6 p.m., First Friends Meeting, 1801 Zartman, Kokomo.
Minecraft PVP Tournament, 5:30 to 8 p.m., KHCPL Main, for ages 10 and up, join us for a bracket-style tournament and compete in premade Minecraft worlds specifically made for player-versus-player combat, register at www.khcpl.org.
Mad Scientists Program for Kids, 6-7 p.m., KHCPL, kids age 5-8 will do experiments involving static electricity, density, bubbles, slimy stuff and ice cream, registration required at khcpl.org under “Events.”
Free Community Meal, 6-7 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Honan Hall, Delphi, dine-in or carry-out, meal includes turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, roll, applesauce and pie, everyone is welcome.
Virtual Book Discussions, 6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library, we’ll talk about “Pride, Prejudice, and Other Flavors” by Sonali Dev, registration required at khcpl.org under “Events,” once registered, you will receive information about joining the meeting.
Fill the Truck Fundraiser; Brad Howell Ford & Kokomo Humane Society are partnering up for “Fill The Truck” Fundraiser through Nov. 30, drop-off times are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Brad Howell Ford. Anyone who donates 20 pounds of dog, cat or rabbit food will get a ticket to have a chance to win a prize.
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “Phantom” by Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit, through Nov. 21, Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, 9301 Michigan Road, Indianapolis, tickets range from $50-75, tickets and complete schedule at beefandboards.com or at 317-872-9664.
Friday
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Drop-off site for Operation Christmas Child, 9 a.m. to noon, Brookside Free Methodist Church, 190 E. 400 South, Kokomo.
Harry Potter Take-And-Make Kit, stop by any KHCPL location or bookmobile, teens and adults, come pick up a Harry Potter Winged Key Mobile take-and-make kit, while supplies last.
Howard County Reads Murder Mystery Theatre: “Nervous Nellies,” doors open at 6:30 p.m., show time at 7 p.m., Elite Banquet & Conference Center, get your ticket for dinner, murder and mayhem, tickets at KHCPL library locations, visit www.khcpl.org.
Tipton Community Theatre presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” 7:30 p.m., Tipton High School Auditorium, adults $15, seniors/students $10 and children $5.
Saturday
Drop-off site for Operation Christmas Child, 9 a.m. to noon, Brookside Free Methodist Church, 190 E. 400 South, Kokomo.
Mental Health America’s Christmas Gift Lift; Be one of Santa’s helpers, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., UAW 685 Union Hall, join us in serving the community by wrapping gifts, filling Christmas gift bags and spreading the holiday spirit, for questions, contact Jill at MHA, 459-0309 or jill@mhanci.org.
Creatives Convention, noon to 5 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, admission $5, lots of vendor booths featuring local artists, benefits the Kokomo Humane Society, for more information, contact myerskatelyn675@gmail.com.
Russiaville WinterFest, 5 p.m., Russiaville Community Center, 650 N. West St., lighting of the tree at 7:15 p.m. when Santa and Mrs. Claus arrives, visit www.townofrussiaville.com.
Cartoon TV Dinner Singalong: Fundraiser for the Kokomo Symphony Orchestra, doors open 6:30 p.m., event begins 7 p.m., at the Hobson, live music, silent auction, trivia, karaoke and more, tickets at kokomosymphony.net or 765-236-0251.
The Orlando A. Somers Camp #1, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War will meet, noon, Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, any descendant from a Union solider or sailor or anyone interested in the Civil War is invited to attend, more information at 765-667-1940 or visit www.orlandosomerscamp.org.
Tipton Community Theatre presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” 7:30 p.m., Tipton High School Auditorium, adults $15, seniors/students $10 and children $5.
