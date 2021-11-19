Today
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Drop-off site for Operation Christmas Child, 9 a.m. to noon, Brookside Free Methodist Church, 190 E. 400 South, Kokomo.
Harry Potter Take-And-Make Kit, stop by any KHCPL location or bookmobile, teens and adults, come pick up a Harry Potter Winged Key Mobile take-and-make kit, while supplies last.
Howard County Reads Murder Mystery Theatre: “Nervous Nellies,” doors open at 6:30 p.m., show time at 7 p.m., Elite Banquet & Conference Center, get your ticket for dinner, murder and mayhem, tickets at KHCPL library locations, visit www.khcpl.org.
Tipton Community Theatre presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” 7:30 p.m., Tipton High School Auditorium, adults $15, seniors/students $10 and children $5.
Fill the Truck Fundraiser; Brad Howell Ford & Kokomo Humane Society are partnering up for “Fill The Truck” Fundraiser through Nov. 30, drop-off times are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Brad Howell Ford. Anyone who donates 20 pounds of dog, cat or rabbit food will get a ticket to have a chance to win a prize.
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “Phantom” by Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit, through Nov. 21, Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, 9301 Michigan Road, Indianapolis, tickets range from $50-75, tickets and complete schedule at beefandboards.com or at 317-872-9664.
Saturday
Mental Health America’s Christmas Gift Lift; Be one of Santa’s helpers, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., UAW 685 Union Hall, serve the community by wrapping gifts, filling Christmas gift bags and spreading the holiday spirit, for questions, contact Jill at MHA, 459-0309 or jill@mhanci.org.
Creatives Convention, noon to 5 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, admission $5, lots of vendor booths featuring local artists, benefits the Kokomo Humane Society, for more information, contact myerskatelyn675@gmail.com.
Russiaville WinterFest, 5 p.m., Russiaville Community Center, 650 N. West St., lighting of the tree at 7:15 p.m. when Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive, visit www.townofrussiaville.com.
Cartoon TV Dinner Singalong: Fundraiser for the Kokomo Symphony Orchestra, doors open 6:30 p.m., event begins 7 p.m., at the Hobson, live music, silent auction, trivia, karaoke and more, tickets at kokomosymphony.net or 765-236-0251.
The Orlando A. Somers Camp #1, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War will meet, noon, Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, any descendant from a Union solider or sailor or anyone interested in the Civil War is invited to attend, more information at 765-667-1940 or visit www.orlandosomerscamp.org.
Tipton Community Theatre presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” 7:30 p.m., Tipton High School Auditorium, adults $15, seniors/students $10 and children $5.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Tipton Community Theatre presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” 2 p.m., Tipton High School Auditorium, adults $15, seniors/students $10 and children $5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.