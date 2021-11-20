Today

Drop-off site for Operation Christmas Child, 9 a.m. to noon, Brookside Free Methodist Church, 190 E. 400 South, Kokomo.

Mental Health America’s Christmas Gift Lift; Be one of Santa’s helpers, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., UAW 685 Union Hall, serve the community by wrapping gifts, filling Christmas gift bags and spreading the holiday spirit, for questions, contact Jill at MHA, 765-459-0309 or jill@mhanci.org.

Creatives Convention, noon to 5 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, admission $5, lots of vendor booths featuring local artists, benefits the Kokomo Humane Society, for more information, contact myerskatelyn675@gmail.com.

Russiaville WinterFest, 5 p.m., Russiaville Community Center, 650 N. West St., lighting of the tree at 7:15 p.m. when Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive, visit www.townofrussiaville.com.

Cartoon TV Dinner Singalong: Fundraiser for the Kokomo Symphony Orchestra, doors open 6:30 p.m., event begins 7 p.m., at the Hobson, live music, silent auction, trivia, karaoke and more, tickets at kokomosymphony.net or 765-236-0251.

The Orlando A. Somers Camp #1, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War will meet, noon, Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, any descendant from a Union solider or sailor or anyone interested in the Civil War is invited to attend, more information at 765-667-1940 or visit www.orlandosomerscamp.org.

Tipton Community Theatre presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” 7:30 p.m., Tipton High School Auditorium, adults $15, seniors/students $10 and children $5.

Sunday

VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Drop-off site for Operation Christmas Child, noon to 4 p.m. Brookside Free Methodist Church, 190 E. 400 South, Kokomo.

Tipton Community Theatre presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” 2 p.m., Tipton High School Auditorium, adults $15, seniors/students $10 and children $5.

Monday

VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.

Drop-off site for Operation Christmas Child, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Brookside Free Methodist Church, 190 E. 400 South, Kokomo.

Sew Much Program, drop in from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 4 to 7 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, teens and adults, come learn sewing or quilting basics or to get help with a project.

STEM Skills with Digital Drivers, 4 to 6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., parents of kids and teens, ages 8 to 15, come during Digital Drivers hours to complete your choice of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities to earn points.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you