Today
Drop-off site for Operation Christmas Child, 9 a.m. to noon, Brookside Free Methodist Church, 190 E. 400 South, Kokomo.
Mental Health America’s Christmas Gift Lift; Be one of Santa’s helpers, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., UAW 685 Union Hall, serve the community by wrapping gifts, filling Christmas gift bags and spreading the holiday spirit, for questions, contact Jill at MHA, 765-459-0309 or jill@mhanci.org.
Creatives Convention, noon to 5 p.m., Kokomo Event & Conference Center, admission $5, lots of vendor booths featuring local artists, benefits the Kokomo Humane Society, for more information, contact myerskatelyn675@gmail.com.
Russiaville WinterFest, 5 p.m., Russiaville Community Center, 650 N. West St., lighting of the tree at 7:15 p.m. when Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive, visit www.townofrussiaville.com.
Cartoon TV Dinner Singalong: Fundraiser for the Kokomo Symphony Orchestra, doors open 6:30 p.m., event begins 7 p.m., at the Hobson, live music, silent auction, trivia, karaoke and more, tickets at kokomosymphony.net or 765-236-0251.
The Orlando A. Somers Camp #1, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War will meet, noon, Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo, any descendant from a Union solider or sailor or anyone interested in the Civil War is invited to attend, more information at 765-667-1940 or visit www.orlandosomerscamp.org.
Tipton Community Theatre presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” 7:30 p.m., Tipton High School Auditorium, adults $15, seniors/students $10 and children $5.
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Drop-off site for Operation Christmas Child, noon to 4 p.m. Brookside Free Methodist Church, 190 E. 400 South, Kokomo.
Tipton Community Theatre presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” 2 p.m., Tipton High School Auditorium, adults $15, seniors/students $10 and children $5.
Monday
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Drop-off site for Operation Christmas Child, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Brookside Free Methodist Church, 190 E. 400 South, Kokomo.
Sew Much Program, drop in from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 4 to 7 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, teens and adults, come learn sewing or quilting basics or to get help with a project.
STEM Skills with Digital Drivers, 4 to 6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., parents of kids and teens, ages 8 to 15, come during Digital Drivers hours to complete your choice of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities to earn points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.