Today
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Drop-off site for Operation Christmas Child, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Brookside Free Methodist Church, 190 E. 400 South, Kokomo.
Fill the Truck Fundraiser; Brad Howell Ford & Kokomo Humane Society are partnering up for “Fill The Truck” Fundraiser through Nov. 30, drop-off times are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Brad Howell Ford. Anyone who donates 20 pounds of dog, cat or rabbit food will get a ticket to have a chance to win a prize.
Sew Much Program, drop in from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 4 to 7 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, teens and adults, come learn sewing or quilting basics or to get help with a project.
STEM Skills with Digital Drivers, 4 to 6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., parents of kids and teens, ages 8 to 15, come during Digital Drivers hours to complete your choice of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities to earn points.
Old Fashioned Christmas Parade, 6 p.m., Dec. 4, Downtown Kokomo, enter your float by Nov. 26, contact David Trine at 765-456-7472 or dtrine@cityofkokomo.org.
Tuesday
Al-Anon, 7-8 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Fibonacci Day, 4 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., parents of third through 8th graders, come learn about the Fibonacci sequence and the golden ratio.
Wednesday
