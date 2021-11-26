Today
Last day to enter your float in the Old Fashioned Christmas parade, Downtown Kokomo, parade starts at 6 p.m. Dec. 4, contact David Trine at 765-456-7472 or dtrine@cityofkokomo.org.
Fill the Truck Fundraiser, Brad Howell Ford & Kokomo Humane Society are partnering up for “Fill The Truck” Fundraiser through Nov. 30, drop-off times are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Brad Howell Ford. Anyone who donates 20 pounds of dog, cat or rabbit food will get a ticket to have a chance to win a prize.
City of Lights light display in Highland Park, open daily at dusk through New Year’s Day, free admission, call 456-7275.
Frozen Sandlot Open for the Season, outdoor ice-skating rink at Kokomo Municipal Stadium, open select days and times through Jan. 9, all tickets can be purchased at the rink, for schedule and ticket information, visit www.frozensandlot.com.
Saturday
Fill the Truck Fundraiser, Brad Howell Ford & Kokomo Humane Society are partnering up for “Fill The Truck” Fundraiser through Nov. 30, drop-off times are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Brad Howell Ford. Anyone who donates 20 pounds of dog, cat or rabbit food will get a ticket to have a chance to win a prize.
Holly Jolly Shopping Craft Fair & Direct Sales Event, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kokomo Event & Conference Center, over 100 shopping booths, door prizes, visits with Santa, coloring contest for kids ages 2-10, admission only $2, children ages 13 and under free, for vendor info, contact springwintershow@gmail.com.
Christmas at the Seiberling Opening Night & Lighting Ceremony, 6-9 p.m., Seiberling Mansion, tickets $10, Santa will arrive at 6 p.m. to help flip the switch and light up the mansion and grounds, then the first ticketed group will be able to enjoy the holiday decorations themed around “Different Decades of Christmas,” free virtual tour of the decorated mansion with music and more will premier on https://www.facebook.com/HCHistory, more information, to purchase tickets or to book a carriage ride, call 452-4314 or visit https://howardcountymuseum.org/programs/christmas-at-the-seiberling.
City of Lights light display in Highland Park, open daily at dusk through New Year’s Day, free admission, call 456-7275.
Frozen Sandlot Open for the Season, outdoor ice-skating rink at Kokomo Municipal Stadium, open select days and times through Jan. 9, all tickets can be purchased at the rink, for schedule and ticket information, visit www.frozensandlot.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.