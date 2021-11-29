Today
VFW bingo, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Elf Boot Camp Storytime To-Go Kit, any KHCPL location, parents of 3- to 5-year-olds, stop by while supplies last, each kit includes an elf application, spread a little cheer elf-training challenges, elf science, technology engineering and math (STEM) challenges and a reading challenge.
Home School Book Club, 10 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., for homeschoolers in first through sixth grade, come explore different genres, from realistic fiction to graphic novels, call 626-0830 to find out what books they’ll be reading.
Sew Much Program, drop in from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 4 to 7 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, teens and adults, come learn sewing or quilting basics or to get help with a project.
Fill the Truck Fundraiser, Brad Howell Ford & Kokomo Humane Society are partnering up for “Fill The Truck” Fundraiser through Nov. 30, drop-off times are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Brad Howell Ford. Anyone who donates 20 pounds of dog, cat or rabbit food will get a ticket to have a chance to win a prize.
STEM Skills with Digital Drivers, 4 to 6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., parents of kids and teens, ages 8 to 15, come during Digital Drivers hours to complete your choice of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities to earn points.
Art, Sip and Savor, Wood Painting with Kathy MacDonald, 6-8:30 p.m., Cross America Community Center, doors open at 5:30 p.m., join them for a night of nibbles and sips from Doubting Thomas Coffee & Café with a fun craft project that will adorn your Christmas decorations, cost $55 per person, register at https://web.charityengine.net/Default.aspx?tsid=19446.
City of Lights light display in Highland Park, open daily at dusk through New Year’s Day, free admission, call 456-7275.
Frozen Sandlot Open for the season, outdoor ice-skating rink at Kokomo Municipal Stadium, open select days and times through Jan. 9, all tickets can be purchased at the rink, for schedule and ticket information, visit www.frozensandlot.com.
