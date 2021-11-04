Today
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Cards for a Cause Fundraiser, through Nov. 13, Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown, sale on five different cards collections at the adult/teen library, $30 each.
2021 Trim-A-Tree Festival, Markland Mall, open during regular mall hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday 12-6 p.m. through Nov. 14, stroll to see dozens of beautifully decorated Christmas trees and wreaths, Trim-A-Tree Auction will be Nov. 14 starting at 5 p.m., visit www.wecareonline.org.
VFW Pork Chop Dinner, 5-7 p.m., Nov. 5, VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., Kokomo, meal includes two 3/4” chops plus two sides and a roll, $12, carry-out available, for entertainment: “The Pickers” from 7-10 p.m., information at 765-452-1521.
Cookies & Canvas, 5:30 to 7 p.m., KHCPL Main, let your kids create a winter-themed painting, once you’re done painting, enjoy a sweet treat, for ages first through sixth graders, register online at www.khcpl.org.
Crafterwork: Pinecone Flowers, 6 to 8 p.m., Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., library community room, projects are free but registration is required, call 765-628-3534.
Howard County Historical Society’s Annual Meeting and Dinner, 6-7:30 p.m., Inventrek, 700 E. Firmin St., Kokomo, the drive-by/pick up for dinners will be at 5:30 p.m. in front of Inventrek, more information at 765-452-4314 or at www.hchistory.org.
The Greentown Historical Society Annual Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Community Building at the Howard County 4-H Fairgrounds, 610 E. Payton, St., Greentown, Barry Lantz will be the guest speaker, dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. for reservations only.
Fill the Truck Fundraiser; Brad Howell Ford & Kokomo Humane Society are partnering up for “Fill The Truck” Fundraiser through Nov. 30, drop off times: Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Brad Howell Ford, if you donate 20 pounds of dog, cat or rabbit food, you get a ticket to have a chance to win a prize.
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “Phantom” by Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit, through Nov. 21, Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, 9301 Michigan Road, Indianapolis, tickets range from $50-75, tickets and complete schedule at beefandboards.com or at 317-872-9664.
Friday
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
VFW Pork Chop Dinner, 5-7 p.m., VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., Kokomo, meal includes two 3/4” chops plus two sides and a roll, $12, carryout available, for entertainment: “The Pickers” from 7-10 p.m., information at 765-452-1521.
First Friday: Sip, Savor & See, 5:30-9 p.m., Downtown Kokomo, free, arts-based open house of the Downtown District, enjoy signature drinks and treats from local businesses and kick off your holiday shopping at downtown businesses, more details at www.facebook.com/FirstFridayKokomo.
World Vision and Deliverance Productions proudly present the Miracles Tour featuring Colton Dixon with special guests Hannah Kerr and Jordan St. Cyr, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Cross America Community Center, Kokomo, tickets at: www.deliveranceproductions.com.
Saturday
Dinovember Jurassic Experience, 10:30 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, parents of kids ages 4 and up, bring your kids to meet a Jurassic raptor handler and paleontologist, registration required at khcpl.org under “Events.”
